India's Q1 GDP growth data to be released today. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:32 AM IST
- As per economists, the Indian economy probably grew at its fastest pace in a year in April-June quarter
Listen to this article
The gross domestic product (GDP) data for the April-June 2022 quarter will be released by the government on Wednesday and as per economists, the Indian economy may have grown at the fastest pace in a year during the quarter, driven by a recovery in contact-intensive sectors, but on a low base.