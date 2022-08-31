India's Q1 GDP growth data to be released today. What to expect

Expecting a strong double-digit growth rate, the median prediction for India's GDP growth was at 15.2%, with forecasts ranging between 10.5% and 17.8%, according to a Mint poll of economists. A Reuters poll also suggested that the India economy probably grew 15.2% higher during the first quarter of the current fiscal than a year earlier. This will be an improvement over the previous year’s figures, but sequentially the economy is expected to have seen a contraction of 8.3%. The GDP growth for the January-March period was up 4.1% on a year before.