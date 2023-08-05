India's Q1 GDP growth projections could be overstated by 1%: HSBC1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST
The report said that the government's tax revenue growth may not always give a good indication of overall economic growth
New Delhi: While India's April-June GDP growth data is likely to come in at an impressive 8% on the back of improved trade, though issues with the manufacturing and services deflator could overstate economic growth by as much as one percentage point, HSBC Global Research said in its latest research report.