comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Economy / India's Q1 GDP growth projections could be overstated by 1%: HSBC
Back

New Delhi: While India's April-June GDP growth data is likely to come in at an impressive 8% on the back of improved trade, though issues with the manufacturing and services deflator could overstate economic growth by as much as one percentage point, HSBC Global Research said in its latest research report.

In a research report titled ‘India: Data in disguise’ released on 3 August, HSBC said that a low base could overstate India's GDP growth for Q1 FY 24.

"In such a scenario, looking at a host of other activity data may do a better job in gauging the actual growth-on-the-ground," it said.

The report said that the government's tax revenue growth may not always give a good indication of overall economic growth.

"Rather, the split may give a better read on how different sectors are faring. In June, GST tax and income tax revenue growth was strong, but corporate tax growth was weak," the report said.

"We believe this is reflective of a k-shaped recovery - stronger demand for luxury goods where prices and tax rates are higher driving GST, and improved formal sector prospects driving income tax," it added

India's Q1FY24 GDP growth is expected to clock 7.9%, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

As compared to its peers, India’s GDP growth in Q4 FY23 remains ahead of most major and large economies.

"On the corporate tax front, even as profit margins improved, volume growth in the rural sector was weak, likely leading to the negative y-o-y growth," the report said.

This rural-urban discrepancy is worth monitoring carefully in an El Niño year," it added.

The report further said that while core inflation is softening, housing inflation may not be capturing the true price pressures.

"While housing rents are rising 11-22%, the CPI housing inflation remains contained at 4.8% y-o-y," it said.

"We believe this has much to do with computational issues across the board - inflation in rented houses, owner-occupied houses, and government dwellings," it added.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 05:30 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout