India's Q2 GDP growth slows to 6.3% on higher prices2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 05:56 PM IST
- The GDP data today showed the Indian economy returned to % annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter
The Indian economy has grown by 6.3% in the July to September quarter, down from explosive growth of 13.5% in the previous quarter, as distortions caused by Covid lockdowns faded, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rates to combat inflationary pressure, official data revealed on Wednesday.