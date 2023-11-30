India’s Q2 GDP growth story, in 5 charts

India’s GDP grew 7.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of this financial year, beating expectations by a huge margin. The growth came on the back of a strong performance in the manufacturing and construction sectors. The growth, only slightly lower than 7.8% in the previous quarter due to the fading of a favourable base effect, was higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 6.5% and the median estimate of 6.8% as per a Mint poll.