A deficient monsoon, uneven rural demand, and persistent external headwinds may have moderated India’s economic growth to 7.6% in the second quarter (July-September) of FY27 from 7.8% in the previous one, a median estimate of 14 economists polled by Mint showed. GDP data for the second quarter is scheduled to be released on 30 November.
If the projections hold, growth will have remained above 7% for the fifth consecutive quarter, but below the 8.1% recorded a year ago. Economists polled by Mint have projected GDP growth in the range of 7.2-8%.