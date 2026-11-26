A deficient monsoon, uneven rural demand, and persistent external headwinds may have moderated India’s economic growth to 7.6% in the second quarter (July-September) of FY27 from 7.8% in the previous one, a median estimate of 14 economists polled by Mint showed. GDP data for the second quarter is scheduled to be released on 30 November.
A deficient monsoon, uneven rural demand, and persistent external headwinds may have moderated India’s economic growth to 7.6% in the second quarter (July-September) of FY27 from 7.8% in the previous one, a median estimate of 14 economists polled by Mint showed. GDP data for the second quarter is scheduled to be released on 30 November.
If the projections hold, growth will have remained above 7% for the fifth consecutive quarter, but below the 8.1% recorded a year ago. Economists polled by Mint have projected GDP growth in the range of 7.2-8%.
Resilient manufacturing
Manufacturing and services activity remained resilient during the quarter. Industrial production data showed manufacturing output grew 8.1% year-on-year, while strong credit growth and auto sales pointed to continued domestic demand.
"Given the robust high-frequency macroeconomic indicators and healthy corporate performance, we expect GDP growth in Q2 FY27 to hold steady at 7.6%," CareEdge said in its Q2 GDP preview. Its analysis of around 1,600 listed non-financial companies found that revenue and profitability grew by more than 20% year-on-year during the quarter.
However, the weak monsoon is expected to have weighed on agricultural activity. Southwest monsoon rainfall was around 13% below the long-period average (LPA), while kharif sowing was marginally lower than a year ago. Lower real rural wages and a decline in tractor sales also point to weakness in rural demand.
"Sub-par monsoons are expected to have weighed on agri GVA growth in the quarter, amid the dip in kharif sowing and a likely adverse impact on crop yields," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra. The rating agency expects GDP growth to ease to 7.5% from 7.8% in the previous quarter, with agricultural GVA growth slowing sharply to 0.2%.
Services are expected to remain a key growth driver, supported by financial, real estate and professional services. Manufacturing activity has also held up, aided by corporate profitability and demand for capital goods. However, contracting mining output and subdued air traffic may have offset some of the gains.
Closely watched gap
The gap between GDP growth and gross value added (GVA) growth will also be watched closely. GVA measures output across sectors, while GDP includes net indirect taxes. Nirmal Bang estimates GVA growth at 8% in Q2, compared with its GDP growth estimate of 7.6%. CareEdge expects GVA growth of 7.7%, against GDP growth of 7.6%.
The second-quarter data will also offer clues on the durability of domestic demand, particularly as economists expect a moderation in growth in the second half of FY27 amid agricultural and rural demand pressures, rising input costs and a less favourable base.