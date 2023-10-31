India's Q2 GDP number will surprise everyone: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said the growth momentum in the economy continues to be strong, and that the GDP number for the second quarter will surprise everyone on the upside. Shaktikanta Das said that geopolitical uncertainty is the biggest risk to global growth but was quick to add that India is better placed to deal with any potentially risky situation.