From the economy's growth momentum and the health of government finances to tax collections and factory output, the next week brings a busy slate of domestic data releases.
From the economy's growth momentum and the health of government finances to tax collections and factory output, the next week brings a busy slate of domestic data releases.
The second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print will be closely watched for signs of how the economy held up amid global headwinds and a weak monsoon, while the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet against the backdrop of the latest growth and inflation trends.
The second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print will be closely watched for signs of how the economy held up amid global headwinds and a weak monsoon, while the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet against the backdrop of the latest growth and inflation trends.
Investors will also track the Centre’s fiscal deficit and spending numbers, November GST collections and October industrial production data for clues on the strength of domestic demand, revenue growth and manufacturing activity.
Together, these releases will offer a broad assessment of the economy’s performance in the second quarter and the momentum heading into the second half of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27).
The growth test
India's second-quarter GDP data, due on Monday, will offer a measure of the economy's resilience amid a turbulent September quarter marked by West Asia tensions, elevated fuel costs and the weakest monsoon in a decade.
Economists in a Mint poll expect growth to moderate marginally to 7.6% from 7.8% in the previous quarter, with manufacturing and services activity cushioning the impact of weak farm output and subdued rural demand. A 13% rainfall deficit over the monsoon season, however, is likely to have weighed on agricultural growth.
Gross value added (GVA), which captures output across sectors before accounting for net indirect taxes, is expected to grow in the range of 7.2-8.6%, with manufacturing and services offsetting a sharp slowdown in agriculture.
“The robustness in high-frequency data across the industrial and services sectors for Q2FY27 portends a healthy economic growth in these segments in the quarter, belying sustained external headwinds,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra. She also flagged sub-par rainfall as a key drag on agriculture. The GDP print will also be among the key inputs for the MPC's deliberations during the week.
Behind the curve?
The MPC is scheduled to announce its policy decision on 4 December, with consensus pointing towards a rate hike, though views are divided between a 25-basis-point and a 50-basis-point rate hike.
The urgency stems from October retail inflation surging to 6.1%, breaching RBI's 6% upper band amid El Niño-induced food shocks and firming core pressures, while GDP growth stays resilient above 7%. With inflation expected to be near 6% in Q3 and growth beating expectations (7.8% in Q1 and 7.6% projected in Q2, according to a Mint poll), RBI may have fallen behind the curve.
Taylor Rule estimates show the repo rate slipped below its recommended trajectory in Q1, with the gap widening by Q3. While some argue rate hikes cannot fix supply-side shocks, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra noted in the October policy minutes that “it is pertinent to mention that monetary policy primarily acts by curtailing second-round effects (wage expectations and firm-level pricing behaviour) of a supply shock”.
H2 Test
The Centre’s fiscal accounts for October, due on 30 November, will offer an early indication of the challenges facing its finances in the second half of FY27. Revenue receipts have historically accounted for a smaller share of its annual budget estimates in H2 than in H1 in three of the past four years. Revenue expenditure, meanwhile, has consistently taken up a larger share in H2, potentially adding to spending pressures.
Data shows that gross tax collections typically gather pace in H2, but weak H1 growth of 6.1% means they would need to grow 12.3% in H2 to meet the annual target. Income tax and excise duties face steeper challenges, requiring growth of 41% and 38.5%, respectively, after growth of 6.7% and contraction of 22.3% in H1.
Capital expenditure offers a slightly different picture: 53.6% of the annual target was utilized in H1, though recent years have seen full-year targets missed. Easing global tensions brought some relief in November, with the Indian basket averaging $93.21 a barrel, 22% below October.
Fertilizer subsidy pressures persist: while urea prices have fallen from their May peak, elevated DAP and sulphur prices have pushed up the Rabi subsidy allocation.
Tax trail
India’s goods and services tax (GST) collections for November, due on 1 December, will capture the impact of a shift in the festive calendar, with Diwali falling in November this year compared with October last year.
The previous month saw gross collections rise 23% year-on-year to ₹2.3 trillion, the highest growth in FY27. Collections during April-October stood at ₹14.8 trillion, up 13.2% from a year ago. Much of October’s growth came from imports, with import-linked collections rising 42.2% year-on-year, against 25.9% in September. This was the fastest growth since August 2022. Domestic collections also gathered pace, growing 15.8% in October compared with 10.1% in September. Among states, Assam led growth at 38.3%, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 15.5%, and Telangana at 13.8%.
The November data will show how much of the revenue momentum came from festive spending and whether the strong growth in import-linked collections continued.
Industrial push
Industrial production data for October, due on 30 November, will be watched for signs of sustained strength in manufacturing and investment activity. Output grew 6.7% year-on-year in September, down from a revised 7.8% in August.
However, industrial growth accelerated to 7.3% in the July-September quarter from 6.2% in the preceding quarter, with manufacturing expanding 8.1%. Capital goods production grew 15.1%, while infrastructure-related output rose 7.7%, pointing to continued strength in investment activity.
“Industrial activity was particularly strong in July-September, with the strength not confined to consumer-durable goods-oriented manufacturing,” Deutsche Bank said in a recent note.
Capital goods and infrastructure-related production have also remained supportive, suggesting that domestic demand has been broadly resilient despite the West Asia crisis, the note added. Strong growth in non-oil, non-gold imports and bank credit also points to resilient domestic demand.
With a favourable base effect and a shifted festive period in play, the October print will show whether this momentum carried into the second half of the year.