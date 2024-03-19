Food price pressures deter swifter fall in headline inflation, says RBI bulletin
As inflation is ebbing, the repetitive incidence of short amplitude food price pressures are deterring a swifter fall in headline inflation towards the 4% target, says the RBI bulletin
Food price pressures are deterring a swifter fall in headline inflation towards the target of 4 per cent, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin for March 2024 on Tuesday.
