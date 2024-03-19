Active Stocks
Food price pressures deter swifter fall in headline inflation, says RBI bulletin

Rajendra Saxena

As inflation is ebbing, the repetitive incidence of short amplitude food price pressures are deterring a swifter fall in headline inflation towards the 4% target, says the RBI bulletin

Food price pressures are deterring a swifter fall in headline inflation towards the target of 4 per cent, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin for March 2024 on Tuesday.

“Even as inflation is on the ebb with broad-based softening of core inflation, the repetitive incidence of short amplitude food price pressures deters a swifter fall in headline inflation towards the target of 4 per cent," said the RBI bulletin.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was at 5.09 per cent in February as compared with 5.1 per cent in January.

The wholesale inflation rate declined marginally to 0.2 per cent in February compared to 0.27 per cent in the preceding month despite a slight uptick in food prices. The inflation in February 2023 stood at 3.85 per cent.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent. 

According to the RBI bulletin, global inflation, which softened initially on economic contraction in 2020 after the onset of the Covid pandemic, started rising in 2021 with the easing of Covid-time restrictions and reached multi-year highs in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Countries with moderate fiscal support have generally experienced relatively moderate inflation outcomes," it said.

In India, the post-pandemic fiscal support was not associated with higher inflation, it added.

 

In India, the real GDP (gross domestic product) growth was at a six-quarter high in Q3 (third quarter) of the fiscal year 2023-24, powered by strong momentum, robust indirect taxes, and lower subsidies, the RBI bulletin also said.

“The high visibility of structural demand and healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will likely be the galvanising forces for growth going forward," the bulletin said.

“The global economy is losing steam, with growth slowing in some of the most resilient economies and high frequency indicators pointing to further levelling in the period ahead," it added.

The central bank said the views expressed in the bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 04:45 PM IST
