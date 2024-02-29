India Q3 GDP: The Indian economy grew 78.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the statistic ministry on Thursday, February 29. The rise in GDP growth was supported by robust growth in manufacturing, construction sectors and public administration.

‘’GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at ₹43.72 lakh crore, against ₹40.35 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 8.4 percent. GDP at current prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at ₹75.49 lakh crore, as against ₹68.58 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 10.1 percent,'' said the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24. It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.

India Q3 FY24 GDP Growth: 5 Key Takeaways

1. Q3 GDP growth sharply above Street estimates, RBI projections

The GDP growth in December quarter rose sharply above D-Street estimates along with growth projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

