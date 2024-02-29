India's Q3 GDP grows at 8.4% sharply above Street estimates, remains fastest-growing major economy: 5 key highlights
India Q3 GDP: The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24. It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.
India Q3 GDP: The Indian economy grew 78.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the statistic ministry on Thursday, February 29. The rise in GDP growth was supported by robust growth in manufacturing, construction sectors and public administration.