Active Stocks
Thu Feb 29 2024 15:49:54
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,690.80 0.43%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.70 0.10%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.50 -0.51%
Business News/ Economy / India's Q3 GDP grows at 8.4% sharply above Street estimates, remains fastest-growing major economy: 5 key highlights
BackBack

India's Q3 GDP grows at 8.4% sharply above Street estimates, remains fastest-growing major economy: 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

India Q3 GDP: The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24. It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.

India has retained its position as the fastest-growing economy. (Image Credits: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo) (Reuters)Premium
India has retained its position as the fastest-growing economy. (Image Credits: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo) (Reuters)

India Q3 GDP: The Indian economy grew 78.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the statistic ministry on Thursday, February 29. The rise in GDP growth was supported by robust growth in manufacturing, construction sectors and public administration.

‘’GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at 43.72 lakh crore, against 40.35 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 8.4 percent. GDP at current prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at 75.49 lakh crore, as against 68.58 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 10.1 percent,'' said the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The NSO, in its second advance estimate of national accounts, pegged the country's growth at 7.6 per cent for 2023-24. It had projected a growth of 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal in its first advance estimates released earlier in January 2024.

 

India Q3 FY24 GDP Growth: 5 Key Takeaways

 

1. Q3 GDP growth sharply above Street estimates, RBI projections

The GDP growth in December quarter rose sharply above D-Street estimates along with growth projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App