India Q3 GDP: The Indian economy grew 78.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the current financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the statistic ministry on Thursday, February 29. The rise in GDP growth was supported by robust growth in manufacturing, construction sectors and public administration.

‘’GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at ₹43.72 lakh crore, against ₹40.35 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 8.4 percent. GDP at current prices in Q3 of 2023-24 is estimated at ₹75.49 lakh crore, as against ₹68.58 lakh crore in Q3 of 2022-23, showing a growth rate of 10.1 percent,'' said the National Statistical Office (NSO).



India Q3 FY24 GDP Growth: 5 Key Takeaways

1. Q3 GDP growth sharply above Street estimates, RBI projections The GDP growth in December quarter rose sharply above D-Street estimates along with growth projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI had maintained real GDP growth for 2023-24 at seven per cent with Q3 at 6.5 per cent and Q4 at six per cent.

At its last monetary policy meeting, the central bank showed utmost concern on the rising inflation and its attached potential risk to the growth outlook. D-Street economists and several brokerage firms had estimated the GDP growth to come in between 6-7 per cent in the third quarter, predicting a slowdown in the industrial sector.



