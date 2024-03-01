India's Q3 GDP growth beats projections; prompts upward revisions for FY25
The Indian economy exhibited remarkable growth during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing expectations and defying projections. India’s GDP recorded a robust expansion of 8.4% during the October - December period, showcasing sustained momentum after achieving growth rates exceeding 8% in the two preceding quarters.