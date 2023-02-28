India’s Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.4% amid high inflation

India’s Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.4% amid high inflation1 min read . 06:31 PM IST
- The 4.4% growth in the third quarter comes after a 13.5% growth in the first quarter and a 6.3% expansion in the second quarter
NEW DELHI :India’s economy expanded 4.4% in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal, slower than the 5.2% expansion recorded in the previous corresponding quarter, official data showed on Tuesday.
The 4.4% growth in the third quarter comes after a 13.5% growth in the first quarter and a 6.3% expansion in the second quarter. The Q3 GDP numbers will play a key role in setting markets sentiment.
The NSSO has also revised India’s economic growth in 2021-22 upwards to 9.1% from 8.7% earlier. The government also released second advance estimate and retained India’s full-year GDP growth estimate of 7% for this year.
The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8%, and for the third quarter at 4.4%.
The World Bank has estimated that India’s economic growth will slow to 6.9% in the current fiscal, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pegged the growth at 6.8% in 2022-23.
Fitch has projected India’s GDP to grow at 7% in the current fiscal.
Also, the central government’s fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of 2022-23 widened to ₹11.91 lakh crore, data released on February 28 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.
At ₹11.91 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for April 2022-January 2023 accounts for 67.8 percent of the full-year target for 2022-23.