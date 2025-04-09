Economy
When India's mushrooming quality orders ran into Trump
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 09 Apr 2025, 05:25 AM IST
Summary
- The review follows Washington’s imposition of a 26% reciprocal duty on Indian exports.
New Delhi: India is considering tweaking some of the import quality rules that the US has flagged as major non-tariff barriers as New Delhi negotiates a trade deal with Washington to lower 26% reciprocal tariffs, according to two people familiar with the matter.
