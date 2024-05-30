India’s real GDP growth projected at 7% in FY25: RBI Annual Report

Indian economy is expected to grow at 7% in the current fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report released on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian economy expanded at a robust pace in FY24 with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.6% from 7.0% in the previous year – the third successive year of 7% or above growth, RBI said.

The economy showed resilience in FY24 despite persistent headwinds, the central bank added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the RBI report, the Indian economy is well-placed to step up growth trajectory over the next decade in an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability.

“The Indian economy exhibited resilience during 2023-24, in the face of headwinds from protracted geopolitical tensions and volatile global financial markets. The combination of a sustained anti-inflationary monetary policy stance and proactive supply management measures resulted in headline inflation remaining largely within the tolerance band," the RBI Annual Report for 2023-24 said.

The report noted that the monetary and credit conditions evolved in line with the monetary policy stance and within the commitment to fiscal consolidation, emphasis was laid on capital spending. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

External sector sustainability indicators improved during the year, insulating the economy from spillovers from adverse global macro-financial shocks, it added.

(To be updated)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!