India's record borrowing plan keeps alive risk of sovereign downgrade

India’s record borrowing plan prevents Fitch Ratings from reverting to a stable outlook from negative, keeping alive the possibility of a sovereign downgrade to so-called junk status over the coming year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nation has the highest general government debt ratio among peers rated BBB-, Fitch said in a statement a day after India pledged to double down on debt-fueled spending. Active steps to reduce debt is key to revising the outlook, Fitch said.

The nation has the highest general government debt ratio among peers rated BBB-, Fitch said in a statement a day after India pledged to double down on debt-fueled spending. Active steps to reduce debt is key to revising the outlook, Fitch said.

"We will be assessing whether the capex drive's growth impact is sufficient to offset the higher than expected deficits," said Jeremy Zook, director and primary sovereign analyst for India at Fitch. "From a ratings perspective, we see India as having limited fiscal space."

Fitch retained its negative outlook on India’s sovereign rating in November, reflecting concern the country will find it challenging to cut its high public debt.

