India’s recovery engine emits mixed signals at states level

Mint’s state recovery tracker looks at three high-frequency indicators—electricity use, vehicle sales, and mobility levels—for which state-wise data is available by month-end. In the absence of more data, these indicators help us assess the recovery progress of various state economies. The tracker looks at the 12 largest state economies individually (those with at least 4% share in India’s GDP), apart from mid-sized economies (2-4% of India’s GDP) as one group and small ones (1-2% of India’s GDP) as another.