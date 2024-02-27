India’s red-hot streak atop Mint tracker continues for 11th straight month
SummaryIndia’s top ranking in the monthly Mint tracker has been led by a string of strong PMI numbers, strong stock market performance and superior currency growth relative to its emerging market peers.
Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 83, India topped the EM league table in January. Brazil and the Philippines were second and third, respectively.