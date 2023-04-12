India's reform momentum continues: Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- Sitharaman highlighted the spillover effects of combating global inflation on developing countries and the need for world leaders to urgently address debt distress in poor nations
New Delhi: India’s reform momentum remains unabated, presenting “plenty of" investment and collaboration opportunities in the country, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told investors at a round table in Washington DC on Wednesday.
