India's reform momentum continues: Nirmala Sitharaman

The two leaders also discussed global inflation issues, including the spillover effects of the inflation-fighting measures on the growth prospects of developing and low income countries and the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the G20 common framework on debt treatment, the ministry said in its social media post. As per IMF estimate, about 60% of low-income countries are at high risk or already in debt distress as of 2021. In 2015 that number was below 30%.