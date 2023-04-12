March retail inflation cools to 15-month low of 5.66%3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:32 AM IST
It slipped below RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in three months
Supported by a favourable base and easing pent-up demand, India’s retail inflation cooled to below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in three months, to 5.66% in March from 6.44% in February, according to National Statistical Office data released on Wednesday.
