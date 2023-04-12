March retail inflation cools to 15-month low of 5.66%

“While overall CPI inflation eased below 6% in line with expectations, the persistently high cereal and milk inflation are concerning. Core inflation also moderated, but remains high at 6.1% in March. We expect CPI inflation to moderate further in the months to come supported by the base effect and some waning of the pent-up demand. The rate hikes done so far will also aid in containing CPI inflation," CareEdge chief economist Rajani Sinha said. After three months, rural inflation came in lower at 5.51% in March compared to 5.68% in urban India primarily due to easing food prices. Food inflation fell to 4.79% from 5.95% in February. Wheat prices, too, declined following open market operation by the government. “The good part in today’s inflation number is the reversal of an increasing trend of nine months of rising cereals and products inflation. Even open market prices of wheat in March declined to ₹29.94/kg from ₹32.91/kg in February 2023, which has further declined to ₹29.20/kg in this month (up to 11 April). It appears the government interventions have helped in arresting increasing inflation of cereals and products," India Ratings said in a report. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, however, said inflation for cereals (primarily wheat) and milk have pushed inflation upwards, while negative growth in vegetables and edible oils has brought it down. Prices of fruits and spices also saw a rise of 7.6% and 18.2% respectively. “The trend will continue in the coming months with expectations of wheat prices increasing in case there is a production shortfall for this season," he said.The miscellaneous items group, which dominates the core inflation segment, saw a higher print of 5.8%, pushed up by prices of household goods, healthcare and personal care. Higher prices of gold also contributed to high inflation, experts said. After raising rates for six times since May 2022, RBI kept key policy rates unchanged at 6.5% in its March review. The monsoon is expected to offer more clarity to the Monetary Policy Committee’s meet in June and would influence whether its CPI inflation forecast of 5.2% for FY24 will be modified.

