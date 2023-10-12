India's retail inflation for the month of September stood at 5 per cent, compared with 6.83% in August, according to the data released by the ministry of statistics on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Industry experts predicted of a cooling in inflation in the month of September on the account of a sharp decline in select food items, including vegetable prices and edible oils.

