India's retail inflation data expected tomorrow. Analysts estimate a rise in December CPI
India’s retail inflation, or consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, likely rose for the second consecutive month in December, largely driven by unfavourable base effects and rising prices of pulses, tomatoes, and onions. This is, however, unlikely to prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tweak its monetary policy in the upcoming meeting, as core inflation is moderating and the increase in food inflation was widely anticipated.