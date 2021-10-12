India's retail inflation fell to a five-month low of 4.35% in September from 5.3% in August as food inflation declined sharply, according to the data released by the government on Tuesday.

Food inflation is on a continuous decline and further eased to 0.68% in September from 3.11% in August.

Inflation, as defined by the consumer price index (CPI) stayed within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2%-6% for the third consecutive month.

Within the food prices, Vegetables registered a de-growth of -22%, while food and beverages segment grew 1.01%.

Inflation in the fuel and light category remained elevated at 13.63%.

The Central bank in its latest monetary policy meeting lowered the inflation forecast at 5.3% for the current financial year from an earlier estimate of 5.7%.

"Going forward, the inflation trajectory is set to edge down during Q3:2021-22, drawing comfort from the recent catch-up in kharif sowing and likely record production. Along with adequate buffer stock of food grains, these factors should help to keep cereal prices range bound," RBI MPC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the index of industrial production (IIP) for the month of August surged 11.9%, showed data by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). IIP grew 11.5% in the month of July.

The mining output during the August month grew by 23.6%, while manufacturing sector surged 9.7%.

Meanwhile, the electricity generation in August grew 16%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year.

