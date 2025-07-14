India's retail inflation drops to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June | Here are 5 key highlights

India's retail inflation data for June 2025 showed that the nation's Consumer Price Index (CPI) headline inflation dropped to a multi-year low of 2.10% due to easing food prices, according to data collected from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025.

“Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of June, 2025 over June, 2024 is 2.10% (Provisional),” said the Ministry, highlighting that the headline inflation hit the lowest year-on-year rise since Janaury 2019.

This drop in the retail inflation rate below the RBI's tolerance band is likely to support an interest rate cut in the Indian economy. Experts believe that the June 2025 CPI data has increased the probability of an RBI rate cut by the October policy announcement.

“Overall, the June CPI inflation print, along with the deflation in June WPI inflation, provides ample room for the RBI to lower the repo rate. The average CPI inflation in FY2026 is likely to be much lower than RBI’s estimate of 3.7%. We continue to expect the RBI to pause in the August policy as it watches the monsoon outturn to ascertain the durability of food inflation trends,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Rakshit is also expecting an RBI rate cut of 25 basis points by the October MPC policy announcement.

Here are 5 Key Highlights from the inflation data 1. Food Inflation: India's food inflation dropped to its lowest level since January 2019, into the negative zone of (-1.06%) as of the June 2025 data release, compared YoY with the same period a year ago.

The Ministry attributed the drop in food inflation to the decline in prices of vegetables, pulses, meat, and cereal, among other products.

“The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of June, 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of Vegetables, Pulses and Products, Meat and Fish, Cereals and products, Sugar and confectionery, Milk and products and Spices,” the Ministry announced in the official filing.

2. State-wise inflation ranking: Kerala, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Uttarakhand, and Haryana ranked the top five states with the highest year-on-year inflation for the month of June 2025.

Kerala at 6.71%, Punjab at 4.67%, J&K at 4.38%, Uttarakhand at 3.4%, and Haryana at 3.10% were the top five states according to the MoSPI data release on Monday, 14 July 2025.

3. Health Inflation: The health inflation rate on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the month of June 2025 was at 4.43%. The inflation rate jumped 9 basis points to its current levels compared on a sequential basis with the 4.34% in May 2025 for both the rural and urban sectors combined.

4. Education Inflation: The education inflation data showed a rate of 4.37% year over year (YoY) as of the June data release. However, the data also highlighted that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the education inflation in India witnessed a 25 basis point rise to its latest levels, compared to 4.12% in May 2025 for both the rural and urban sectors combined.

5. Rural & Urban Inflation: The released inflation data showed a sequential decline in both Rural and urban inflation rates compared to the May 2025 data.

According to the Mospi data release, headline rural inflation dropped to 1.72% in June, compared to 2.59% in May. Meanwhile, the urban inflation rate also dropped to 2.56% in June, compared on a sequential basis with 3.12% in May.

The inflation data, or CPI data, is released on the 12th of every month, and if it is a weekend or a holiday, the release is shifted to the next working day.