India’s retail inflation eased to 5.59% in July

The monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate, or the rate at which banks borrow from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), unchanged at 4%. The MPC members voted 5-1 to continue with the accommodative policy stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis. Only Jayant Varma expressed reservations on the policy stance, the details of which will be clear once the minutes of the meeting are published.

