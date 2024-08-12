BREAKING NEWS
India's retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July, lowest in five years
India's retail inflation eased to 3.54% year-on-year in July, according to government data released on Monday, benefiting from a high base effect. The inflation rate has dipped below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time in almost five years.
In June, the rate increased for the first time in five months, rising to 5.08 percent year-on-year, driven by higher food prices. By July 2023, retail inflation had reached 7.44 percent.