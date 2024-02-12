 India's retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January 2024 | Mint
India's retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January 2024

The improved inflation numbers in January came days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hold the benchmark interest rates for the sixth time in a row at 6.5%.

India's retail inflationPremium
India's retail inflation

India's retail inflation eased from 5.7% in December 2023 to 5.10% in January 2024, the data released from the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Monday. The improved inflation numbers came days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hold the benchmark interest rates for the sixth time in a row at 6.5%.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 12 Feb 2024, 05:34 PM IST
