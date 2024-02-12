India's retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January 2024

India's retail inflation eased from 5.7% in December 2023 to 5.10% in January 2024, the data released from the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Monday. The improved inflation numbers came days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hold the benchmark interest rates for the sixth time in a row at 6.5%.

