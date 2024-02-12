Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India's retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January 2024

India's retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January 2024

Livemint

  • The improved inflation numbers in January came days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hold the benchmark interest rates for the sixth time in a row at 6.5%.

India's retail inflation

India's retail inflation eased from 5.7% in December 2023 to 5.10% in January 2024, the data released from the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Monday. The improved inflation numbers came days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to hold the benchmark interest rates for the sixth time in a row at 6.5%.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.