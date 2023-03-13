India's retail inflation eases to 6.44% in Feb, but remains above RBI's target band3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- India's retail inflation breached the RBI's target for a second straight month in February
India's retail inflation edged down slightly to 6.44 per cent in February from January's three-month high of 6.52 per cent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
