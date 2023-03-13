Another 25 bps rate hike by RBI in next policy review?

"Inflation came in higher than expected, led by higher food inflation — particularly cereals and milk inflation. The risk to inflation is tilted towards the upside with El-Nino conditions predicted in 2023. The still sticky core provides little leg room for absorbing any spikes in food inflation that might develop in the coming months," said Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist at HDFC Bank, Gurugram.