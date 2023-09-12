India's retail inflation eases to 6.83% in August from 15-month high peak in July; remains above RBI's tolerance band1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST
India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August 2023 from 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July on a decline in food prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12. However, retail inflation still remains above the the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.