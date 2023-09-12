comScore
India's retail inflation eases to 6.83% in August from 15-month high peak in July; remains above RBI's tolerance band

 1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST Livemint

India's retail inflation eases to 6.83 per cent in August after scaling a 15-month peak in July, but still remains above the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHATPremium
Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August 2023 from 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July on a decline in food prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12. However, retail inflation still remains above the the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall basket, was up 9.94 per cent in August compared to a rise of 11.51 per cent in July. Food prices have been a key concern for policymakers since last year as erratic weather conditions have hurt the output of vegetables, milk and cereals.

 

MORE TO COME…

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 05:38 PM IST
