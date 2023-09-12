India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August 2023 from 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July on a decline in food prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12. However, retail inflation still remains above the the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.

