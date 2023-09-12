India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 6.83 per cent in August 2023 from 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July on a decline in food prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12. However, retail inflation still remains above the the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent.
Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall basket, was up 9.94 per cent in August compared to a rise of 11.51 per cent in July. Food prices have been a key concern for policymakers since last year as erratic weather conditions have hurt the output of vegetables, milk and cereals.
