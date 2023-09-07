Inflation likely eased in August

Inflation likely eased in August1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
The sharp rise in vegetable prices had led to a surge in inflation last month, which forced the government to take policy measures such as export ban on onions and sale of tomatoes and onions at cheaper rates.
NEW DELHI : India’s retail inflation likely eased to 7% in August from July’s 15-month high of 7.44% as vegetable prices cooled off from recent highs, according to the median of estimates by 18 economists in a Mint poll. However, this will still be the second straight month when inflation will be above the critical 6% mark.