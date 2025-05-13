India's retail inflation eases to six-year low of 3.16% in April 2025 over cooling food prices

Retail inflation declined to a nearly 6-year low of 3.16 per cent in April, mainly on account of subdued prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, and other protein-rich items, and remains within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank.

Advertisement

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 3.34 per cent in March and 4.83 per cent in April 2024. It was 3.15 per cent in July 2019. Food inflation eased to 1.78% in April from 2.69% in the previous month and 8.7 per cent a year ago. Vegetable prices fell 11% year-on-year, compared to a 7.04% fall in March.

Prices of cereals rose 5.35% against a 5.93% increase in March, while those of pulses fell 5.23% compared to a 2.73% fall in the same period.

The Reserve Bank, which has been mandated to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side, has slashed the key interest rate by 50 basis points in two tranches as the price situation improved.

Advertisement

The central bank has projected the CPI inflation for the financial year 2025-26 at 4 per cent, with Q1 at 3.6 per cent; Q2 at 3.9 per cent; Q3 at 3.8 per cent; and Q4 at 4.4 per cent.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist & Head-Research & Outreach at ICRA Limited said, “With the vegetable index dipping further, and compressing the food inflation the headline CPI inflation eased further to a 69 month low 3.16% in April 2025.”

While the recent rise in temperatures in North India and unseasonal rainfall in parts of peninsular India may cause a spike in vegetable prices in the second half of May, boosting the CPI inflation print, we project it to print around 3.5% in the ongoing month.