India's retail inflation for June surges to 4.81%, economists expect it to rise further; Check details3 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Citing the reason for the rise in inflation, experts say erratic and incessant rainfall in northern India may have pushed vegetable prices higher and it is most likely to rise further in coming months.
India's retail inflation for June 2023 rose to 4.81 percent for, the first time in five months, which may erase a chance of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank this year.
