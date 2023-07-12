Similar views were expressed by Knight Frank India's Director of Research Vivek Rathi. He said, "Consumer inflation in June 2023 increased primarily due to food components of cereals, milk items, and spices, while inflationary pressures from fuel have largely moderated. In the coming months, an increase in certain food products, particularly vegetables, and fruits, is expected to contribute to inflationary pressures. However, the stability of the rupee and firm import inflation, along with wholesale prices should help balance consumer price growth. The overall low inflation level supports the argument for maintaining key policy rates in the upcoming RBI policy meeting."