Business News/ Economy / India's retail inflation hit 4-month high of 5.69% in December

India's retail inflation hit 4-month high of 5.69% in December 2023, the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) informed on Friday. The CPI-inflation surged from 5.5% in November and continue to remain close to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance range of 2-6%.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

