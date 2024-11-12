India’s retail inflation hits 14-month high to 6.21% in October; IIP expands to 3.1% in September

India's retail inflation rose to 6.21 per cent in October 2024 from 5.49 per cent in the preceding month due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Tuesday. The consumer-price index (CPI)-based inflation hit a 14-month high in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper tolerance level of six per cent for the first time in over a year. India's CPI inflation was 4.87 per cent in October 2023.