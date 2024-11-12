Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India's retail inflation hits 14-month high to 6.21% in October; IIP expands to 3.1% in September

Nikita Prasad

  • India's retail inflation breached RBI's upper tolerance level for the first time in a year, while the industrial production expanded over growth in manufacturing sector.

India's retail inflation hits 14-month high at 6.21 per cent in October 2024. In Picture: Vegetable merchant Shivaji Demre who supplies vegetables to Big Bazaar outlets at Big Bazaar outlet in Vashi Pic: KEDAR BHAT

India's retail inflation rose to 6.21 per cent in October 2024 from 5.49 per cent in the preceding month due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Tuesday. The consumer-price index (CPI)-based inflation hit a 14-month high in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper tolerance level of six per cent for the first time in over a year. India's CPI inflation was 4.87 per cent in October 2023.

Separate government data on Tuesday, November 12, showed that the index of industrial production (IIP) expanded to three per cent in September 2024 due to growth in the manufacturing sector, compared to a contraction of 0.1 per cent in August 2024. The factory output, measured in terms of the IIP, grew 6.4 per cent in September 2023.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
