India's retail inflation rose to 6.21 per cent in October 2024 from 5.49 per cent in the preceding month due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Tuesday. The consumer-price index (CPI)-based inflation hit a 14-month high in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s upper tolerance level of six per cent for the first time in over a year. India's CPI inflation was 4.87 per cent in October 2023.
Separate government data on Tuesday, November 12, showed that the index of industrial production (IIP) expanded to three per cent in September 2024 due to growth in the manufacturing sector, compared to a contraction of 0.1 per cent in August 2024. The factory output, measured in terms of the IIP, grew 6.4 per cent in September 2023.
