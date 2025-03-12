India's retail inflation eased below four per cent to hit a seven month low in February 2025, for the first time in six months driven by a sharp fall in vegetable prices, government data released on Wednesday showed. The retail inflation in February eased to 3.61 per cent. Inflation for January was revised to 4.26 per cent from 4.31 per cent and the latest reading is the lowest since July 2024.

Food inflation eased to 3.75 per cent in February 2025, the lowest since May 2023. It stood at 5.97 per cent in the previous month. Vegetable prices fell 1.07 per cent year-on-year, compared with an 11.35 per cent increase in January. Prices of cereals rose 6.1 per cent against a 6.24 per cent increase in January, while those of pulses fell 0.35 per cent compared to a 2.59 per cent growth in the previous month.

The NSO said the significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during February is mainly attributed to the decline in inflation of vegetables, egg, meat, and fish, pulses and products; and milk and products. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has been mandated to ensure retail inflation remains at four per cent (+ /- two per cent), has reduced the short-term lending rate (repo) by 25 basis points last month on easing concerns on the inflation front.

Meanwhile, India's industrial production growth accelerated to five per cent in January 2025, driven by a rebound in manufacturing activity. The government has also revised the December 2024 industrial output figure to 3.5 per cent from the provisional estimate of 3.2 per cent released in the previous month, an official statement said.