India's retail Inflation in May expected to ease below 5% from November: SBI Research
Retail inflation in India eased a tad in February to 5.09 per cent from 5.10 per cent the prior month, due to the deceleration of prices in all categories except food
India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is projected to remain slightly above 5 per cent till May before declining towards 3 per cent in July, according to a report by SBI Research. However, the inflation rate is expected to stay below 5 per cent beginning November till the end of the financial year 2024-25, as per ANI.