India's retail inflation inches higher to 5.08% in June 2024 from 4.75% in May: Govt data
- India's retail inflation has hit 5.08 per cent in June, rising from a 12-month low of 4.75 per cent in May
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation accelerated to 5.08 per cent in June 2024, after hitting a 12-month low of 4.75 per cent in May, government data showed on July 12.
