Retail inflation likely fell to a record low of 1.4% in July: Mint poll
Summary
Retail inflation in India likely touched its lowest since January 2014 in July. But after nine months of consistent decline, it may start rising from August onward.
India’s retail inflation likely fell to a record low in July due to a sustained decline in food inflation, according to a Mint poll.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story