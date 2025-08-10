Retail inflation likely fell to a record low of 1.4% in July: Mint poll

However, inflation is expected to move upward from August, aligning itself broadly with the Reserve Bank of India’s estimates, economists said. “This is likely to be the trough, with a subsequent upmove broadly in line with the quarterly estimates provided by the Monetary Policy Committee," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist atIcra Ltd.

The faster-than-expected decline in inflation, with a nine-month-long declining streak, led to lower projections by the central bank last week. The full-year inflation projection was cut by 60 basis points to 3.1%, while the estimate for the current quarter was lowered by 130 basis points to 2.1%.

However, despite the cuts, the rate-setting panel left the policy repo rate unchanged due to the larger-than-expected cut of 50 basis points in June and the possibility of inflation rising above the medium-term aim of 4.0% in the last quarter of the current financial year.

“With growth holding firm and inflation expected to rise, we do not expect further rate cuts in this cycle unless downside risks to growth materialize," said CareEdge in a note last week.