India's retail inflation quickens to 7% in August; IIP growth eases to 2.4%

Vivek Rathi, Director-Research Knight Frank India, said, “Inflation levels in the economy remain elevated despite a considerable reduction in crude oil price from its recent highs. Rise in food prices, domestic fuel price level and pressure on the Indian currency continue to pose near term threat on inflation trajectory. These will also guide the upcoming monetary policy action, which has so far already witnessed three policy rate hikes and liquidity tightening measures over last 5 months."

