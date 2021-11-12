India's retail inflation rose marginally to 4.48% in the month of October from 4.35% in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Inflation as defined by consumer price index (CPI) was 7.61% in the year-ago period.

Food inflation has also increased slightly to 0.85% in October from 0.68% in September.

Inflation from the food and beverages segment remained low at 1.82%, while that from the fuel and light category stayed elevated at 14.35%.

Within the food prices, vegetables inflation stood at -19.43% in October.

Prices of oils and fats eased slightly to 33.50% for the month under review as compared to 34.19% in September. Meanwhile, inflation in the milk and products rose to 3.19% as against 3.13% in the last month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)in its latest monetary policy meeting lowered the inflation forecast at 5.3% for the current financial year from an earlier estimate of 5.7%.

Inflation has stayed within the Central Bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% for the fourth consecutive month.

Meanwhile, industrial production for the month of September grew by 3.1% as compared to 1% in the same month last year, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). IIP surged 11.9% in the month of August.

The mining output during the September month grew by 8.6%, while manufacturing sector surged 2.7%.

Meanwhile, the electricity generation in September grew 0.9%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year, but the latest print suggests the effect is waning.

