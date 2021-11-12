India's retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in Oct; IIP grows 3.1% in Sep

India's retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in Oct; IIP grows 3.1% in Sep1 min read . 05:57 PM IST
- Food inflation has also increased slightly to 0.85% in October from 0.68% in September.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's retail inflation rose marginally to 4.48% in the month of October from 4.35% in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.
India's retail inflation rose marginally to 4.48% in the month of October from 4.35% in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.
Inflation as defined by consumer price index (CPI) was 7.61% in the year-ago period.
Inflation as defined by consumer price index (CPI) was 7.61% in the year-ago period.
Food inflation has also increased slightly to 0.85% in October from 0.68% in September.
Inflation from the food and beverages segment remained low at 1.82%, while that from the fuel and light category stayed elevated at 14.35%.
Within the food prices, vegetables inflation stood at -19.43% in October.
Prices of oils and fats eased slightly to 33.50% for the month under review as compared to 34.19% in September. Meanwhile, inflation in the milk and products rose to 3.19% as against 3.13% in the last month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)in its latest monetary policy meeting lowered the inflation forecast at 5.3% for the current financial year from an earlier estimate of 5.7%.
Inflation has stayed within the Central Bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% for the fourth consecutive month.
Meanwhile, industrial production for the month of September grew by 3.1% as compared to 1% in the same month last year, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). IIP surged 11.9% in the month of August.
The mining output during the September month grew by 8.6%, while manufacturing sector surged 2.7%.
Meanwhile, the electricity generation in September grew 0.9%. Industrial production has been surging for the past few months mainly due to low-base of last year, but the latest print suggests the effect is waning.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!